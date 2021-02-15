 Skip to main content
Letter: Impeachment
Being retired, I thought it would be interesting to listen to the Democrats present their case for impeachment. Unfortunately, I was disturbed by the fact that the very first thing the Senate did was, loudly and in unison, espouse a sequence of lies. They were:

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America …”

OK, that’s probably true.

“… and to the republic for which it stands.”

Clearly a lie for the 8 Republican Senators and 139 Representatives that would not confirm the election results.

“One nation…”

Is there anyone out there who still believes this?

“…under God…”

Whose God would that be? Yours? Mine? The Pope’s?

“…with liberty and justice for all.”

Probably never true, but clearly not true today.

One can argue that the pledge is aspirational, but I see no evidence we’re working toward making it true.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

