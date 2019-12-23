Letter: Impeachment

In Wednesday’s historic impeachment votes, sadly, not one conservative showed integrity. Not one U.S. House Republican honored their oath of office.
Our democratic system is built on a covenant. This covenant is based on the rule of law, the U.S. Constitution, oaths of office, and fundamental values of decency. The current White House occupant has spent a lifetime trying to skirt these values, and more. Under fire now, his only tactic is to deny, attack, befog, play the victim. Repeat, repeat, repeat.
Conservatives are closing their eyes and minds. I applaud our moderate and liberal leaders who are wisely employing the constitutional and legal teeth our founders gave us to check this out of bounds and dangerous administration.
Ron Rude
West side
Ron Rude
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.