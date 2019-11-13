Unlike so many of your right wing writers, Mr. Fox is thoughtful. Like most, however, he misrepresents the facts. I will attempt to answer his questions.
The relevance of the subpoenas is this. Mr. Trump is a known liar. The supposed transcript was provided by Mr. Trump. There is no reason to believe it is factual or complete. Testimony from others will help determine the truth. The fact that Mr. Trump is fighting the subpoenas supports the argument that the transcript is not factual.
The issue is not impeachment. The issue is whether or not the American public is OK with a President who solicits political help from foreign powers. His abject refusal to accede to Congress' requests leaves impeachment as the only route to the truth.
My question for Mr. Fox is why he is OK with a President who refuses to be accountable to congress.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.