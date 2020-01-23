Letter: Impeachment
Recently, we have heard Sen. McConnell railing to reporters about the lack of fairness in the Presidents “trial” before the House. As a litigation lawyer for over fifty years, I participated in many trials, and observed many others. I saw a lot, but one thing I never saw was a trial without witnesses and documents.

The proceedings before the House were NOT a trial. They were the end of an investigative process for the House to determine, not whether Pres. Trump was guilty, but whether there was PROBABLE CAUSE, on the basis of the evidence submitted, that he might be guilty. If there was such evidence, it would be sent to the Senate to hold a trial. In that trial, the Senate would listen to witnesses, review the evidence, and decide whether the President was guilty of violating his duties. If so, he would be found guilty and punished as the Senate saw fit. If not, the matter would be dismissed.

Harry Peck

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

