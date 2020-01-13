Letter: Impeachment
I was watching national news yesterday when POTUS announced the new environmental policies. And then he introduced his Department of Transportation Director; Elaine Chau, who also is Murder Mitchs' wife. And it occurred to me that McConnell should probably recuse himself as a juror in the impeachment trial of Trump. To me, it's a clear case of conflict of interest for "Ole" Mitch to sit on the jury during the trial, much less be the chief juror! That is my opinion only, and it's only an opinion!

Benito Whatley

Southeast side

