Letter: Impeachment
If Sen. Martha McSally expects to run for senator as a person who represents independence and good judgment, then it is time that she breakaway from the Republican leadership and votes to have a fair impeachment trial that includes witnesses and documents. To do less would show a lack of commitment to uphold the Constitution and would disqualify her from representing the citizens of Arizona. It is time that the Free Press confronts all senatorial candidates on this issue.

Jeffrey Poll

Foothills

