Until impeachment, history would just see a scrum of two equally dysfunctional parties in Washington. Granted, it took the Democrats awhile to see impeachment as the sworn duty that it is, but they’ve now done it despite their earlier political misgivings.
The dividend for Democrats in putting country over party, and clearly being on the right side of history, is the stark contrast to where their opposition now finds itself.
What folly, via impeachment, the Dems have clearly isolated and defined the GOP for posterity as the party on the wrong side of history.
Dana Whitson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.