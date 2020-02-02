Letter: Impeachment

Senator Martha McSally has cast her lot firmly in the camp of the king-men sculpting the President's defense. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is leaning there.
Mr. Trump has insisted upon the rights of secrecy of word and untouchability of deed. He won't allow documents or witnesses, and says that Congress cannot hold him accountable.
Medieval kings are remembered for their motto, "The King can do no wrong." Mr. Nixon warmed the nation up to this idea by saying, "If the President does it, it is not illegal." The World War II generation were not ready for kingship, and shamed him out of office.
Mr. Trump says Article 2 of the Constitution allows him to do "whatever I want." The Baby Boomer generation have now departed from the faith of their ancestors and support the Republican prince in his bid for the throne.
How quickly we forget who we are.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
