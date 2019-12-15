Now is the time for Representatives to stand up and follow their oaths of office to protect the Constitution , or forget their oaths and do the political thing and cow tow to lawlessness by the President. History will watch and judge what they do and what they do will be on record for ever. If one really thinks this man calling others in office doing their jobs "scum"Traitors" and other names is qualified to remain in office as he is and does it will be on you for what you as a Representative does now.
The evidence is clear and testified under oath and no matter what he lies about facts are facts and they matter.
In effect the future of our nation relies on the good faith of its leaders and when they have none its time for us the citizens to get rid of them. The truth is what it is and you can hide from it but it remains.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.