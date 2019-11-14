Dear Arizona Daily Star. As an independent voter let me commend the Star on the publication of the letter to the editor by Geoffrey Fox entitled “What exactly are the charges?“ For once you The Star published something significant without a leftist slant. The letter makes it clear that if facing a legal tribunal, the impeachment charges against Trump would be thrown out of court. Unfortunately, the fairness of the legal tribunal has been bypassed by a rouge Democratic party. Literally, since the first day of his presidency Trump has been dogged by what have turned out to be frivolous impeachment accusations. The concept of the “loyal opposition” has been replaced by what have become silly attempts of a “resistance” to impeachment at every turn. Certainly, our democracy, indeed any democracy, cannot flourish in this environment. The continuation of this approach bodes negatively for the future of our democracy. But then, that seems to be the objective of an increasing number.
Roger Sedjo
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.