Letter: Impeachment

I find it interesting that as the trial of the President approaches, the Republicans who prevented the witnesses from testifying, are complaining that the witnesses didn't testify.
Harry Peck
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
