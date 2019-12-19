Letter: Impeachment
Letter: Impeachment

I find it interesting that as the trial of the President approaches, the Republicans who prevented the witnesses from testifying, are complaining that the witnesses didn't testify.

Harry Peck

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

