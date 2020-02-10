Letter: Impeachment
Letter: Impeachment

As the Senate acted similarly to the OJ jury, the irony that Alan Dershowitz was one of Trumps attorneys was not lost on me. Both juries refused to accept the crime and "nullified" the verdict. The only way to prevent this travesty of justice from happening again would be to change the Constitution through an amendment. Ridding it of the ambiguous "High Crimes and Misdemeanors" while specifically outlining offenses, would spares us from future debates. Additionally, it would need to specify the trial go before SCOTUS, not the Senate, who presumably have no vested interest in who's in the White House. Now we move on, to "trial by ballot box" in November.

Tom George

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

