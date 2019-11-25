Hey America, this is how we lose our democracy. Not from losing a war to a foreign power but rather, falling for a populist that neither understands nor respects the pillars upon which our nation was built.
There was truly no choice but for the House to impeach...way overdue in light of Trump's emmoulients violations, clear obstructions and, of late, extortion of a foreign nation to "collude" on his personal behalf (abuse of power).
I don't know if he just didn't get what the Mueller investigation was about or felt emboldened by getting off. If he wasn't colluding then, he sure as heck was w Ukraine.
Ultimately, it's up to us though. Do we voice support for the impeachment process or cower and truly weaken our democracy, forfeiting the concepts of separation of powers and checks and balances. Our representatives need to know where we stand, if only to strengthen their spines/resolve.
Republican or Democrat, can you imagine a second term and what that would bring?
Dana Whitson
Oro Valley
