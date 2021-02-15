 Skip to main content
Letter: impeachment
So trying to violently overthrow the government because you lost an election isn't impeachable? Trying to nullify an election isn't impeachable? Then what would be impeachable? Lying about sex like Clinton would be?

Nancy Kabat

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

