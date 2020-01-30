Letter: impeachment

The discussion happening in Washington DC defending Donald Trump cannot be called a trial. A trial consists of witnesses and documents to defend the accused from the accusers and present facts that can be proven.
This presentation can only be called a debate, each side presenting their individual views of the facts without trial requirements.
As was debated by James Farmer Jr., founder of the Congress of Racial Equality in 1942 and a civil rights activist, winning the great debate at Harvard University had stated, "The majority doesn't determine what is right or wrong, the singular conscience does. Nothing that erodes the rule of law can be called moral." How prophetic these words would be today if used during the Senate hearings.
What is happening today is as important as Civil rights was in 1942, now we are trying to save our Democracy.
Today 75% of voters agree to witnesses.
Beatrice (Bea) Cutler
Northwest side
