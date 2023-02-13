As the new year has started, low income families in the United States still face a heightened hunger crisis. Inflation has led to higher food prices which has now become a prime factor contributing to the food crisis. The pandemic has receded, yet why are families still struggling with food insecurity?

798,000 individuals in Arizona are still going through that traumatizing experience of standing outside food banks for hours. Multiply that number. Then multiply it again. And again. More than 34 million US citizens suffer from food insecurity.

Looking at this objectively, we cannot expect that number to change overnight. However, it should at least be decreasing. At the end of the day, it is due to the failure of national and state bureaucrats. As US citizens we cannot simply ignore this impending issue, and instead should raise awareness in our communities for a change across the spectrum.

Fatimah Amer

Downtown