Letter: Importance of universal health care

The Star endorsed a candidate for president who is showing severe signs of dementia. Michigan auto workers unions voted for Biden because he doesn’t back universal healthcare. They have current employer based health insurance they like.
A recent COVID-19 patient’s hospital cost was $39,000. As we loose our jobs and employee based health care, you can look back to 20l5 when Biden shepherded in a bankruptcy bill, which makes it difficult to have medical and student debt forgiveness. Our current situation will test the financial security of all of us. As our country deals with a pandemic that is putting thousands out of work, and businesses shutter, health care coverage becomes unstable. A for profit health care has winners and losers.
Today we see that essential jobs are being done mainly by minimum wage earners that can’t afford health care. Isn’t it time we place the importance of health care on the ballot?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
