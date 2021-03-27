Letter: Important issues vs gotcha politics

As a nation we face serious challenges demanding legislation: a dysfunctional immigration system, crumbling infrastructure, climate change and its impacts on weather and livability, social dysfunctions in policing and politics, control of weapons. These and other issues play out across the country, red and blue states alike. Each requires a middle ground approach, one which acknowledges absolutes don't work. What we get from politicians, national and and state/local is "gotcha politics." Democrats responding to Trump, Republicans to democrats. Truly we as a nation are better than that. The people we elect are capable of more. Why do we accept less? Each session Congress needs to define its 5 major issues via a bi-partisan process. At the end of the session, we will just them on accomplishing there goals. Don't do your job, find another one!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.