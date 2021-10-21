 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR AMERICANS
View Comments

Letter: IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR AMERICANS

  • Comments

President Biden’s Build Back Better bill will provide pre kindergarten instruction for 3 and 4 year old children, two years of community college, expansion of home care for older and disabled Americans, lower prescription costs for seniors, dental care and eye care for medicare recipients, and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. If passed by Congress, this legislation will improve significantly the daily lives of millions of American families.

It is astounding that not a single Republican member of the Senate or House supports the bill, and two Democrat senators are striving to reduce its impact.

It is time for our elected politicians, on both sides of the isle, to cast aside political concerns, put the interests of their constituents ahead of their own needs and aspirations, and provide benefits to American citizens that have been available for decades in most of Western Europe.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

  • Updated

OPINION: Differing opinions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the main topic in letters today. Please share your opinions on this and any other topic by writing a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News