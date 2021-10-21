Letter: IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR AMERICANS

President Biden’s Build Back Better bill will provide pre kindergarten instruction for 3 and 4 year old children, two years of community college, expansion of home care for older and disabled Americans, lower prescription costs for seniors, dental care and eye care for medicare recipients, and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. If passed by Congress, this legislation will improve significantly the daily lives of millions of American families.
It is astounding that not a single Republican member of the Senate or House supports the bill, and two Democrat senators are striving to reduce its impact.
It is time for our elected politicians, on both sides of the isle, to cast aside political concerns, put the interests of their constituents ahead of their own needs and aspirations, and provide benefits to American citizens that have been available for decades in most of Western Europe.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
