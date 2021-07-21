 Skip to main content
Letter: Improving Foreign Aid
Letter: Improving Foreign Aid

Re: the July 19 article "US efforts show we need better foreign aid — not more of it."

Regarding “US efforts show we need better foreign aid--not more of it.” Getting foreign aid to the people who really need it has no easy solution. The biggest impediment is corruption, which is widespread in most developing countries and is impossible to change from the outside.

A viable way to minimize, not eliminate, the misuse of assistance from outside countries is for our government’s foreign aid to support non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Money to them can typically bypass the corruption of funds that would otherwise go through governments that are severely lacking in transparency.

Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children and the World Food Program are examples of successful NGOs working on a grassroots level, getting assistance directly to those in need. Oxfam America funds small-scale projects that help local organizations, particularly those that empower women whose needs have traditionally been ignored.

The writer correctly says that heaping more money on corrupt foreign governments is not the best way to help. Instead, use the money more wisely.

Peter Bourque

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

