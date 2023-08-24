Donald Trump's problem is that he has lived his entire life with impunity. Webster's defines impunity as "free from punishment". Everyone understands that the rich enjoy a different form of justice from everyone else. When Trump chose to become President, he stepped outside that bubble of entitlement.

As a real estate mogul, he could hide behind his army of lawyers, but now that he has been a public servant, he is under a microscope. No wonder he is squirming like a newly impaled worm on a hook. The epiphany that there is nowhere to hide (that which must be kept hidden at all costs) must be excruciating!