Letter: In 2006, Democrats were saying ‘build that fence!’

"The bill before us will certainly do some good,” Obama said on the Senate floor in October 2006. He praised the legislation, saying it would provide “better fences and better security along our borders” and would “help stem some of the tide of illegal immigration in this country.” He was talking about the Secure Fence Act that called for a dual layered fence along the border. It was passed into law with the support of 26 Democratic senators including party leaders like Hillary Clinton, JOE BIDEN, and Chuck Schumer. The fence was only partially built due to a lack of continued funding. There was no dual layered fence built. So Trump comes along to finish what was promised by Congress but not delivered. Last year almost 1 million illegal immigrants were apprehended at the southwest border. The majority of illegal immigrants and tons of smuggled marijuana come between the ports of entry where the current wall is being built. But now Democrats and the AZ Star oppose it!
Teresa McDonald
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
