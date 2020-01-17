Letter: In Cold Blood.

How many Kurds died as the result of Trumps whim to withdraw from parts of Syria? We may never know. But we do know who is responsible for those deaths.
We now know the Iranians shot down the airliner with 176 people onboard. That was a mistake by someone in Iranian military. Why was the mistake made? Iran had just fired a missile attack on a US air base in Iraq. Their forces were prepared for any crazy act that the egomaniacal US president may come up with as a response.
This tragedy was the direct result of a cold blooded assassination ordered by Trump. The man who was murdered by Trumps order was a bad man. Several of Trumps buddies are as bad or worse. The real problem in this execution is that he acted alone. As he says, “Only I__”, you fill in the blank.
His legacy has yet to be fully written as the repercussions of his thoughtlessness will come at us for years.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
