Letter: In defense of my friend with cancer, Rush Limbaugh, a great man

Letters to the Star have attacked Rush Limbaugh and President Trump's awarding him the Medal of Freedom. He was criticized about recent comments made about candidate Pete Buttigieg. Rush politically asked how many Americans might be uncomfortable seeing him on stage hugging and kissing his husband? Black Congressman Clyburn of SC appeared on CNN and said some older black voters might be offended by it. Rush mentioned how the Democrat news media openly celebrated the glass ceiling breaking of black Barack Obama and female Hillary Clinton running for President, but scant mention of Buttigieg being the first gay candidate. Rush is loved by millions of listeners, he does not tell them what to think, but how to think. He reflects the views of millions of people who previously had no voice. For 26 years Rush has held a radioathon that has raised millions for lymphoma cancer research, and raised millions for the families of deceased and wounded veterans and police officers/firefighters personally paying off some of their home mortgages.
Alice Moreno
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.