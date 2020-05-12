Letter: In Dubious Battle

I’ve been drafted into GeneralIssimo Stable Genius’ Army, but I don’t know if I’m qualified morally or intellectually to serve. To wit:
Trump is so smart that he has been able to outwit COVID-19 and avoid the embarrassing prospect of wearing a mask, which his many enemies could use against him. Moreover, he has outwitted the Constitution and done away with troubling details that might slow lesser intellects while greasing the wheels for his many thuggish buddies to get out of jail free. Truly a Very Stable Genius;
and we can’t overlook the Chosen One’s stranglehold on the Code of Hammurabi. His moral superiority allows him to Ignore the niceties of behavior that we of the great unwashed called “norms”. By virtue of His Virtue he can label critics “Scum” and accuse a former president as perpetrator of the “ biggest political crime in the history of the country”.
I’m neither good nor omnipotent. This is one draft I have to dodge.
Peter Seidl
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
