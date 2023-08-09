In the August 4, 2023, Daily Star (Today in History) we were reminded that on August 4, 1987, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to abolish the Fairness Doctrine, which required radio and television stations to present balanced coverage of controversial issues. Almost 23 years later, on January 21, 2010, the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, reversing century-old campaign finance restrictions and enabled corporations and other outside groups to spend unlimited funds on elections. I sit here today wondering how these decisions have benefited our country.