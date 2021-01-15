 Skip to main content
Letter: In plain sift
I have read a recent reader's piece that President Trump may be one of the smartest presidents. The President's record cannot compare with the skill of the those that "stole" the election from President Trump. The people involved, perhaps in the 50s of thousands across numerous poling locations, were able to germinate, organize, recruit, collaborate, and execute in plain site without any presence on the internet or anyone exposing them.

Terry Plaza

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

