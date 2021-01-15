Letter: In plain sift

I have read a recent reader's piece that President Trump may be one of the smartest presidents. The President's record cannot compare with the skill of the those that "stole" the election from President Trump. The people involved, perhaps in the 50s of thousands across numerous poling locations, were able to germinate, organize, recruit, collaborate, and execute in plain site without any presence on the internet or anyone exposing them.
Terry Plaza
North side
