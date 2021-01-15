Letter: In plain sight

I have read a recent reader's piece that President Trump may be one of the smartest presidents. The president's record cannot compare with the skill of the those who "stole" the election from him. The people involved, perhaps in the 50s of thousands across numerous poling locations, were able to germinate, organize, recruit, collaborate, and execute in plain sight without any presence on the internet or anyone exposing them.
Terry Plaza
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.