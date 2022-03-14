Letter: In Praise of a Patriot

The brilliant visionary and great credit to our foreign-born citizenry, Elon Musk, has once again demonstrated why he deserves respect and attention from all citizens in our nation. He is unique. There is no other way to say it. He is unique.
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk called on the United States to increase its domestic oil output in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while acknowledging that his electric car company would be negatively affected by that move. "Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas output immediately," Musk tweeted Friday. "Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. Hold strong Ukraine," Musk tweeted. "And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this."
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
