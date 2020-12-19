 Skip to main content
Letter: In regards to "America's got a lemon..."
Re: the Dec. 11 letter "America got a lemon in Biden.'

Responding to the three items listed:

1. Vaccinating a 100 million people – in the bag? Since the Trump administration has refused to share any information with the Biden administration, President Biden will be stating at the beginning.

2. Mandating masks: Americans will never respond to drastic laws regarding mask wearing; but empowering the owners of bars, restaurants and other popular places to bar the entry of people not following guidelines would give these owners a lawful means of barring or ejecting the potentially infected.

3. Schools are a priority but simply opening them now to close them later is inefficient. Rather new areas to teach in must be sought by administrators; whether that large open area is a museum, unused office area or a outdoor area might be preferable to the closed feeling of “Zoom” learning and a semi open classroom.

I’m sure President Biden will make excellent lemonade!

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

