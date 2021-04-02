Letter: In Remembrance and Emulation of the Great Social Reformer.

On Friday, (Good Friday) April 2, 2021, we remember the life and death of the Great Social Reformer! He was tortured and murdered because he recognized the inherent diversity in Human Society, in all it's forms, and advised that we should love our neighbors as ourselves. The Great Social Reformer had a tough side as well in forcefully rejecting those who are cheating other. (Luke 19:45-47, John 2:13-16)
If we are to transform Ourselves and Human Society, into something other than mere Animals, we must emulate the life of the Great Social Reformer...NOT in words only....but in using his advice as the underpinning of our lives in interacting with others!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
