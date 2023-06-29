I read with amusement the letter directed at "gay people," who are "begging for trouble by being flamboyant in-your-face exhibitionists who stage parades." The writer's reference to gay/trans people in his own family "with whom he has 'come to accept and love'" is interesting at best. This mantra is demeaning to anyone who has fought for justice, as no one gains equality without getting into some "good trouble." African Americans, women, latino, disabled, LGBTQ et al and many other ostracized groups would not have the rights they have thus far had they not fought fiercely for them. The writer seems to think that the one's who are not in-your-face are more acceptable; just be quiet and accept what you have is the message. If one doesn't fight for their rights in every theatre possible they are relegated to sitting on the back of the proverbial bus the rest of their lives. Equality doesn't come easy; it has to be pursued diligently to become a reality.