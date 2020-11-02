Letter: In response to “I'm voting for freedom” and “Why I will vote for McSally”, published 10/30/20:

You can rationalize your vote for the Republican candidates all you want but it is still a vote for fascism. In another election with different Republican candidates that would probably not be true. But in this instance it indisputably is.
A vote for the Republican candidates this year is a vote for purposely breaking laws, chiefly (but hardly exclusively) the Emoluments clause of the Constitution and for breaking down the checks and balances in our system of government. Voting for any candidate who supports Donald Trump, including Martha McSally, is a vote for fascism, which is not a belief in anything but is solely a means to gain and keep power. It is a vote for anti-democratic minority rule.
I’m voting for good against evil too, with all of my might.
I sincerely invite you to join me at Our Family Services community dialogue on November 17, held via Zoom for public pandemic safety. Please see Our Family Services website for details; I hope to see you there.
Leigh Ellen Sontheimer
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
