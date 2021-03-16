 Skip to main content
Letter: in response to Next Forgive Car Loans
Letter: in response to Next Forgive Car Loans

In answer to Next, Forgive Car Loans, do you really think that a $15/hr national minimium wage is "ridiculous"? At 52 weeks per year (that's if someone gets a paid two-week vacation and/or sick leave), 40 hours a week equals $31,200 a year. Do you really think that is a ridiculous salary for one person much less a family? Rent (forget a mortgage), car insurance/maintenance, food, health insurance, clothing, utilities. How much do you earn?

Karen Junghans

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

