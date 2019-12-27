Letter: In response to the letter posted Dec. 21st paper "Trump's Pernicious, etc." I would like to respond if allowed.

Re: the Dec. 21 letter "Trump's pernicious effect on America."
How's Trump's dedication to our economy, our jobs, our safety, which has been his main goal since being elected by Americans be called Pernicious?
Pernicious is the Democrat's obsessive hatred of Trump, because he's not political but still won. They care less about the American people than their unproven accusations. They have tried to vilify all who voted for Trump, to the point that good people who do not believe in socialism or attacks on our constitution have become fearful of abuse, ie; spit upon, drinks thrown in faces, physically punched and cars damaged if they display a non-Democrat sticker. My son never wants me to wear my "Make America Great Again" cap because he fears I'll be assaulted.
THAT is what is truly pernicious!
Linda Leary-Hughes, Retired
West side
