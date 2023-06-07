I am in fact a trans woman and I use the ladies room when I go to the restroom. I find this lack of acceptance by the United States citizens who are literally In the stone age in regards to other places like uk Taiwan rio Mexico, etc where it's widely accepted as just another day. Secondly I do exactly what the other women do. I use the restroom and freshen up and leave. I don't stalk women, no one bothers me and I bother no one. Third. Arizona needs to do more on gender affirming care for people on Medicaid plans other than just offering prescription drug coverage and counseling costs if you're lucky enough to find a counselor. Get with it people. We aren't going to back down and we're not going away. So either help those who otherwise might not ever fix their lives or get out of the way of progress