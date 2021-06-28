Letter: In response to Universal Basic Income editorial

Richard Morrison makes an very effective argument against the Universal Basic Income. He states: "There is little evidence to imagine that most of the people "liberated" by a UBI would spend more time on community improvement or anything constructive than on TV, video games and smartPhone apps". This is absolutely true. However it is not just a problem with the poor on UBI, but it is especially a problem with the rich on inherited income. Forbes magazine has looked at the effect of inherited income on children of the very wealthy and have found that inheriting large sums of money has a almost universally negative effect on the both the children who inherit the money and on society.
Anthony Mendoza
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.