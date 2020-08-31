Letter: In response

Re: the Aug. 26 letter "Reasons to postpone presidential election."
Bill Kendall wrote that because of this period national emergency we should not have a presidential election in 2020. Okay but Donald Trump's term of office ends in January 2021, if he is reelected he is sworn in as the President, if there is no election, he is still out of a job and following the rules of succession the next person to be sworn in will be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Irene Lewis
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!