 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: In response
View Comments

Letter: In response

Re: the Aug. 26 letter "Reasons to postpone presidential election."

Bill Kendall wrote that because of this period national emergency we should not have a presidential election in 2020. Okay but Donald Trump's term of office ends in January 2021, if he is reelected he is sworn in as the President, if there is no election, he is still out of a job and following the rules of succession the next person to be sworn in will be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Irene Lewis

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News