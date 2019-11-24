I viewed most of the testimony of George Kent, William Taylor and Marie Yovanovitch. I found all three of these individuals to be honest, principled public servants. All three tried to implement American aid in a besieged country. They seemed to have no personal agenda or partisan motive. They wanted to ensure military assistance to those fighting against Russian intervention. At the end of their hearing, I felt saddened we lost Yovanovitch as an ambassador. I also felt deeply troubled that presidential interference thwarted and sullied their intentions and character.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.