I viewed most of the testimony of George Kent, William Taylor and Marie Yovanovitch. I found all three of these individuals to be honest, principled public servants. All three tried to implement American aid in a besieged country. They seemed to have no personal agenda or partisan motive. They wanted to ensure military assistance to those fighting against Russian intervention. At the end of their hearing, I felt saddened we lost Yovanovitch as an ambassador. I also felt deeply troubled that presidential interference thwarted and sullied their intentions and character.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

