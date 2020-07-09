Letter: In the Company of Warriors

In the Company of Warriors:
Once you have worn the military uniform as a member in the service of the United States of America, you are in the company of brothers and sisters – past, present and future – who also having served have joined a most exclusive fraternity; one where as soldiers, we swear an oath to serve and protect our country with our lives from all enemies both foreign and domestic.
In this current news debate, I feel that President Trump must make a clear choice and decide with which troops he will stand; those of the United States or those of the Soviet Union. As a president and a man, he can not serve two masters; as one he will be loyal to and defend and the other, he will despise and betray – Mr. Trump, the choice is yours – choose wisely.
Richard Rebl
East side
