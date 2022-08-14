Letter: In the Wrong Hands

The pro-gun lobby argues that guns don't kill people, people kill people. The gun is simply a tool in the wrong hands. I would argue that the same case can be made for religion, not confined to the Middle East but here in America as well. Using religion as a front for radical activities has grown exponentially within our government to the point where it is intertwined with the far right using it to justify their positions on matters directly impacting all Americans. In such cases, religion has become a tool in the wrong hands.