Letter: In this Democracy, minority voting rules....

Yes we have all heard the rationale of our "Electoral College." But this is not the 1700's....The United States of America is much larger in population, education and opportunity to vote. With the exception of the Republican Party, we no longer adhere to Jeffersonian Democracy where only the rich, white and educated(privileged) slave owners should have that right. Today, this new Republican Party can see that their only opportunity to win is to cheat the voters, remove the opportunity to vote and use every legal challenge, in blocking the right of its people to vote. Since when, can "we the people" make the excuse that the minority voters should win!
The answer today is..... only in the United States of American. and perhaps, Russia, Turkey, North Korea...etc.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
