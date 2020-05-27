Letter: In this together?

If we were really in this together, we would realize we are not all in this together.
Some people are fortunate to work, sheltered, at home; but the working poor, including people of color and native Americans, go to workplaces lacking physical distancing and PPE because they have to, to pay for food and rent.
If we were in this together, medical providers would have equipment; meatpackers, EMTs, police, and grocery and all other frontline workers would have adequate compensation and shorter schedules (to minimize exposure and stress), not just praise for being unsung heroes. Integrity would prevent big business from stealing funds intended for small business; the wealthy would pay higher taxes so we wouldn’t have to beg them to subsidize Food Banks, medical research, and therapeutics. Science would be supported, not belittled by protesters.
If we were in this together, we would treat the pandemic as an economic challenge: to ensure all of us can sustain ourselves and the Earth we live on.
