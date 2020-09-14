Letter: In Thrall to Ignorance

The US is in decline because the GOP has severely undermined American public education. Americans grow more ignorant by the day. Unless and until government decides the US must have a state of the art public education system, things will continue to grow worse. We need to end vouchers, home schooling, private and religious schools getting taxpayer dollars, and the evisceration of teachers' unions. All Americans should be attending high quality public schools. Teachers should be civil servants who enjoy public respect and civil service benefits. America's best and brightest should be becoming teachers. That is the norm in every other industrialized country in the world.
I was delighted that the GOP and Arizona Chamber of Commerce failed to stop the referendum to finally fully fund public education in Arizona. Proposition 208 will pass in November with an overwhelming majority. Teachers will get an automatic 20% pay increase. Arizona schools will no longer be among the worst in the country.
Jon Dorschner
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
