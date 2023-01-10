 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inability to acknowledge the truth

Something needs to be done to protect our faith in elections. Lawyers who file lawsuits and don't have concrete evidence should be disbarred and fined. Guiliani stated in multiple lawsuits, " we don't have facts, we have theories". Republicans spent years telling people that they couldn't trust election outcomes and then claim they're standing up for those who don't believe the elections were fair. They told voters not to vote by mail and then complained about voting sites being busy. Please do a self analysis and accept that the candidates they choose in primaries couldn't win state wide elections.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

