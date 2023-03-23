It is most disquieting to learn that legislatures are spending time on “drag culture” and emptying libraries of “inappropriate” materials when our society is facing homelessness, climate change, escalation of the war in Ukraine and the possibility of a military action with China. “Disquieting” but not surprising as the autocrats of Germany; i.e., via Chancellor Adolf Hitler did the same thing, except Jews, homosexuals and communists were persecuted - not the “trans” individuals of today but probably for same reason; i.e., give the people their “bread and circuses” and those in power will most certainly be left to their own devices. Today people’s rights are continuously degraded and ignored, people in authority tend not to be held to a higher standard and crimes committed swept under the rug or unchallenged by those who know better. There is no solution to this, except to observe and advocate for those who can not since if we don’t advocate for others, there will be no one to advocate for us!