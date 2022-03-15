Letter: Incentive for energy alternatives

Re: the March 10 letter "America must produce more oil."
As I read this letter I reflected on how I've been thinking just the opposite. Banning the import of oil from Russia could be an incentive to increase our production of alternative forms of energy. Juxtaposing Thursday's letter was the Opinion page cartoon of a burning house representing climate change with a nonchalant couple, lounging in the front yard, saying "I suppose somebody should maybe do something about that...eventually." Is it going to raise gas prices to ban Russian oil? Of course. Is it going to cost a lot to combat climate change? Yes. Will the cost in lives and destruction of our planet be even higher without those efforts? Absolutely!
Sister Karen Berry
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.