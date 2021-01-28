 Skip to main content
Letter: Incitement against the government is seditious
Republicans supported this president for four years until his incitement of followers to attack Congress in a coup attempt to prevent that joint-body from voting on a Constitutional approval of Electoral Votes.

This speech was insurrection as plain as any dictionary could define it.

“... fight.”

“…you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

“we will stop the steal… We will not let them silence your voices.”

“You’re not going to have a Republican party if you don’t get tougher.”

“…our country will be destroyed, and we’re not going to stand for that.”

“We will never give up. We will never concede... You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

“We’re not going to let it (the count) happen.”

“…we are determined to defend and preserve government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

We must present a message to future Trump-wannabes. Otherwise, it will happen again.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

