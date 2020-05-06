Letter: Inciting dangerous behavior
Well we have been social distancing, staying home and trying our best to keep us safe, our neighbors and friends safe, our city and state safe, even our country. It is difficult and does push us to the limit. We hear all these brilliant guidelines put forth daily, emanating from the mouth of the fearless leader. Yes we are sick and tired of such behavior, wish we could get back to normal, but understand it isn't time.

Now we see knuckle draggers in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia waving their racist flags, brandishing their boy toys, and protesting social distancing. And then we hear on twitter words from the person putting out said guidelines, telling these idiots to liberate their states. And I have to restrain my language in this letter when idiocy from the top puts us in danger again. When will the lies and utter stupidity that reigns down from the White House be removed from office, so our country might heal itself?

Carl Olson

West side

