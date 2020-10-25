Letter: Income disparity

I believe that, deep down, income disparity is responsible for most of the problems facing the country today. As a retired self-employed person, I can see both sides of the payroll tax issue. I propose a tax increase amounting to 3% of earnings. I further propose extending all payroll taxes to all income, regardless of the amount of earnings. The 3% would be used as follows. 1% to be used to enhance the Social Security fund. 1% to be used to enhance Medicare. 1% to somehow reduce massive medical expenses. Perhaps we could expand Medicare to cover catastrophic expenses for everyone. This would allow standard coverage costs to be reduced. We must do something, doing nothing is not an option.
James Smith
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
